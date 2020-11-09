Sunvita Cereal, Onga win Marketing Edge awards

At the backdrop of the difficult operating environment of 2020, two of Promasidor’s brands, Sunvita Cereal and Onga, have won the Marketing Edge Excellence awards for the year.

The award ceremony held at D’podium international event center, Lagos holds annually to recognize outstanding and deserving brands, brand personalities and players in the integrated marketing communication industry.

At the 2020 edition of the awards, Sunvita Cereal won the award for outstanding product launch of the year while Onga seasoning was awarded the consumer-centric seasoning brand of the year.

Giving reasons for the award in a statement, Marketing Edge, the organizers of the award, said: ‘‘In 2004, Promasidor pioneered the powdered seasoning segment through the introduction of Onga powdered seasoning in four variants. This was considered by market observers as a bold step to introduce a different format in an already existing seasoning cube dominated market.

‘‘Ten…