[Updated] Yakubu hands over, as Muazu takes charge as INEC acting chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi

Reappointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has handed over affairs of the commission to a National Commissioner, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Muazu (retd).

The development followed the expiration of the 5-year tenure of Prof. Yakubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 27 reappointed Prof. Yakubu for a second term of five years. His reappointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate and so AVM Muazu would only hold sway in the interim.

Yakubu and five National Commissioners were sworn in on 9th November 2015 followed by another six National Commissioners on 7th December 2016 and one more National Commissioner on 21st July 2018.

At the handing over session, Yakubu said the subsisting National Commissioners had resolved that Muazu should take charge of the affairs of the commission.

He said; “As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to…