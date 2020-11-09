Why Edo assembly crisis can’t be resolved politically — Speaker

By Ozioruva Aliu

Hon Marcus Onobun was recently elected as Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly replacing Hon Frank Okiye, who emerged after the controversial inauguration of the assembly on the night of June 17, 2019. In this chat, he shares his thoughts on the crisis of the House, the politics of the state and the way forward.

So much has been heard about Edo Assembly in the last few weeks. What is the current state of affairs?

The state of the Assembly as you asked depends on the context you are asking. For me, the Assembly is up and running, doing the business the people of Edo elected us to do, and as far as we are concerned, we are doing our best at ensuring that the responsibility of lawmaking, and over-sights are carried out diligently.

As one of the youngest speakers in the country, what are you bringing on board differently?

At the Edo State House of Assembly today, I am the youngest and if you watch what happened a few weeks…