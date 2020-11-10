CACOVID clarifies delayed in palliatives distribution

Two members of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) have clarified the delay in the distribution of palliatives by state governments.

CACOVID is a private sector-led organization established to assist the government in combating the Coronavirus disease in the Nigeria.

CACOVID members, Mr Osita Nwasinobi and Dr Sola Adeduntan, in two separate documents made available to the media on Monday in Abuja, called for calm among members of the public.

Nwasinobi, in a document he authored for CACOVID members, said that the coalition had been working with the minister of the FCT and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), to procure and distribute food items to Nigerians.

He said that they were working to distribute the food items for about two million, mostly vulnerable families across the 774 local government areas in the country, explaining that CACOVID members decided to procure the food directly from the manufacturers, to avoid a distortion of prices in the market.

Nwasinobi…