Redesign curricula on science, Mathematics, others, Osinbajo tasks education stakeholders

By Joseph Erunke

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, tasked authorities in the education sector to redesign curricula on science, technology, mathematics as well as engineering to accommodate virtual learning.

According to him, the possibilities of designing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics curricula such that they can be taught virtually should be worked out by appropriate government offices and stakeholders.

The vice president, speaking at the 2020 Nigeria’s Annual Education Conference, in Abuja, insisted that there must be a strategy aimed at developing suitable curriculum assessments and tracking systems that will focus on improving the quality of education during and Post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Osinbajo was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Education, Chukuemeka Nwajiuba.

The conference, which was in collaboration with national and international partners had its theme: “Building an Effective, Resilient and Sustainable…