SERAP commends Sanwo-Olu over move to abolish pensions for former govs, deputies

By Nwafor Sunday

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has commended the Lagos state governor over move to repeal the controversial law on pensions for former governors and deputies.

The non-governmental organisation, welcomed the development, noting that it complied with the judgment by Justice Oguntoyinbo, Federal High Court, Lagos in SERAP v. AGF, ordering the Nigerian Government to recover pensions collected by ex-governors and their deputies and to challenge the legality of pension laws in several states.

Read the full statement:

“SERAP welcomes the decision today by Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

“This is a welcome development, as it complies with the judgment by Justice Oguntoyinbo, Federal High Court, Lagos in SERAP v. AGF, ordering the Nigerian Government to…