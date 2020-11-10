Unknown ailment claims 17 lives in Benue, others hospitalised

Ortom approves fund, orders investigation of ailment

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

An unknown ailment has reportedly claimed the lives of 17 persons in Okpeilo-Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

Vanguard gathered from a source in the area that the unknown ailment which broke out in the community about a week ago had left several other persons hospitalised and in dire need of help.

According to the source, “it was about a week ago that some persons started presenting symptoms of fever and we thought it was malaria but the condition of some of the victims started deteriorating very fast. They started developing other symptoms including stomach pains and at the same time stooling blood.

“It was an unknown ailment, nobody knew what it was, though several persons and families were affected efforts were made to ensure that they received medical attention but several persons have died and others are receiving treatment and some in critical…