Why Richfield remains committed to bridge housing deficit — Odegbami

Moves to deliver 1000 housing units, unveils affordable payment plans

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Richfield Nigeria Limited, Samson Odegbami, at the weekend, said his company remains committed to bridge housing deficit in the country.

Odegbami who made the disclosure at the groundbreaking of two sites located at Giri, Gwagwalada, and Lugbe, all in Abuja, where affordable payment plans were unveiled.

According to Odegbami, Richfield is a real estate firm that will provide 1000 housing units for low-income earners across the country, and that by 2022, 1000 families stand to have decent homes following their resolve to make it happen as they have started in La the project in Abuja.

He also made it know that his company had already been constructing decent houses in Ogun and Lagos States.

He further explained that Richfield has been into property development and not just to maximize profit but to give Nigerians a sense of…