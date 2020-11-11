Army releases list of 86 most wanted terrorists

By Ndahi Marama— Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has launched a list (and images) of the fourth round of terrorists wanted by the Nigerian Army.

The list of 86 names was released by the Army on Wednesday, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, calling on members of the public, who know the whereabouts of any of the wanted terrorists, to report to the nearest security outpost.

Governor Zulum, Wednesday, equally approved the donation of 100 motorcycles for the Army’s remote operations in the state.

Zulum also renewed his call on Boko Haram insurgents, who hiding in Sambisa Forest and bushes in the fringes of Lake Chad, to lay down their arms and surrender.

Those on the list are alleged to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

Some of the names on the list are Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam,…