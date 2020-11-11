FEC approves N62.7bn for construction of Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N62 billion for the construction of Kano–Gwarzo–Dayi road linking Kano and Katsina States.

The Council meeting also approved the introduction of platonic medical records and management for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola as well as Health, Osagie Ehanire, made these known when they briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Fashola said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the construction of Kano – Gwarzo -Dayi road and it was approved for N62.7 billion, to be executed in 24 months.”

On his part, Ehanire said the council approved the introduction of platonic medical records and management for the National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS.

According to the minister, the platform will help manage…