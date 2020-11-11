How I married Zik aged 26 — Wife

By Chinenyeh Ozor – Nsukka

Professor Uche Azikiwe, wife of the first President of Nigeria and erstwhile Premier of the Eastern Region, late Rt. Hon. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe has explained how she got married to Zik in 1972 at the age of 26 years while Zik was 69 years.

Uche Azikiwe, professor emeritus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka disclosed this in Nsukka in an interview with BBC Igbo programme.

Professor Azikiwe said that the late Zik who died in 1996 didn’t marry her after the cultural dance of Nkwa Umuagbogho which she was part of as being circulated, explaining that she was not 16 years either when Zik married her as being circulated by uninformed people in the society.

In her words,” I never dreamt of being the wife of Nnamdi Azikiwe in my life. My first contact with him was not when I danced the Nkwa Umuagbogho Afikpo cultural dance as being circulated.

“My father and his friends in politics then prepared and said that Nkwa Umuagogho Afikpo…