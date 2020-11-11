ICC Prosecutor calls for Libya ceasefire progress

The Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) is urging Libya’s warring parties to implement their recent historic ceasefire agreement, calling it a “welcome concrete development” for a population that has been yearning for peace.

Fatou Bensouda made the appeal in her briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday, just weeks after the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) signed the deal in Geneva under the auspices of the UN.

“This is indeed a welcome concrete development. We call on the parties to assiduously implement the agreement to usher in the much-awaited peace and stability for the people of Libya,” she told the virtual meeting.

“Victims of atrocity crimes in Libya must be reassured that notwithstanding any ceasefire or future agreement, individuals alleged to be responsible for serious crimes falling under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court will be promptly arrested and surrendered to the…