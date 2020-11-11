Ikpeazu sacks council chairman, recalls two

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has sacked the Transition Committee Chairman of Arochukwu council area, Mazi Emmanuel Kanu.

The Governor also recalled the Transition Chairmen of Aba North and Aba South council areas, Chief Victor Ubani and Hon. Cherechi Nwaogu, who were suspended from office a few months ago.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, the sacked council boss was to hand over to the Deputy Transition Chairman of the Council.

However, no explanation was given for the sack of Kanu who was appointed after the death of the former TC chairman, Engineer Onyekachi Okoro.

“The Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate removal of Mazi Emmanuel Kanu, Transition Committee Chairman, Arochukwu Local Government Area.

“On the other hand, the Governor has graciously approved the recall of the suspended Transition…