Mob sets 2 suspected robbers ablaze in Delta

An angry mob set two suspected armed robbers ablaze in Warri, Delta, on Wednesday.

A witness told Newsmen that a third suspect escaped, however.

The source said that the suspects who operated in a tricycle snatched a handbag containing a huge sum of money from a teacher, shot and wounded her.

The teacher is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“After snatching the handbag, the assailants went to a bar in Ekpan where they ordered revellers to lie down and dispossessed them of their belongings.

“They were, however, chased after by some youths who caught up with them and set them ablaze at “Refinery Junction’’.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

“It is true that two suspected robbers were set ablaze at “Refinery Junction’’ in Effurun,’’ Onovwakpoyeya said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

