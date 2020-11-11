Onunkwo set to inaugurate multimillion dollars agricultural development project

On the heels of Christmas, the founder of Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, will inaugurate a monumental site for the formal opening of the $50 million Johnbosco Onunkwo (Agribusiness Development) Farm Project in the state.

The farm project is one out of the many initiatives by Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, a non-profit, humanitarian organization. It was established for the development of full-scale mechanised agriculture.

Apart from training cooperative farmers on modern ways of crop cultivation for high yield and large scale commercial production, the project is aimed at granting farmers a non-repayable grant to cultivate crops on the irrigated farmland at Awa, Orumba North LGA and Umunze, Orumba South LGA newly acquired by Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, a great son of the soil who creates value with the potentials around him.

By November 2021, the project is expected to meet the millennium investment goals of the United Nations as it is steered on food…