Petroleum tanker drivers not part of PENGASSAN industrial action nationwide — Salimon Oladiti

By: Abayomi Adeshida, ABUJA

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) unit of the National Union of Petroleum and National Gas NUPENG, has assured Nigerians that Tanker Drivers would not participate in the proposed strike action by a unit of the petroleum industry.

The key players in Nigeria’s very important distribution chain of the nation’s oil industry further promised that the industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, would not affect the distribution of petroleum products in the country.

Otunba Salmon Akaani Oladiti, the national chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) unit of NUPENG, told Vanguard in a telephone interview that the proposed strike action by PENGASSAN was a rumour which filtered into the leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers just as it got to other Nigerians.

According to him, “we have heard of the rumour of the strike you are asking me to comment on.

“Let me inform you here and now that in…