Uzodimma orders assets of ITC in 36 states recovered

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday said that he had ordered for all the assets belonging to the Imo Transport Company, ITC, in the thirty six states of the federation to be recovered.

The governor also said that he had inaugurated an eight-member committee at government House in Owerri, to carry out this operation.

Uzodimma said that he took the decision because fraudulent individuals have hijacked the ITC assets.

He said among the assets to be recovered included the parks, lands and others.

The members of the Uzodimma’s recovery committee were, Mr. Onyekachi Ibezim (Chairman), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kazeem Adefisoye, Mr. Chibuzor Nwoke, Chief Emmanuel Ndukwe, Mr. Nwogu Emeka Mathew, Mr. Kenneth Nwachukwu, Princess Chioma Okafor and Mr. Vitalis Ugochukwu.

The governor said: “We have charged the members of the newly inaugurated Interim Management Committee of Imo State Transport Corporation (ITC) to go after all the…