Canadian High Commission in Nigeria debunks granting asylum to individual applicants

By Victoria Ojeme

The government of Canada says it does not grant nor receive asylum seekers application directly from individuals but through authorised second and third parties.

This is coming few days after it was reported that Canada granted asylum to DJ Switch, the #EndSARS protester who streamed live the shooting that happened at Lekki Toll gate in Lagos State.

DJ Switch sought the asylum after several attempts on her life after the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki

In a series of tweets today on its official Twitter handle, the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria explained that no one could guarantee approval of immigration applications except Canadian migration officers.

The High Commission, which tweeted @CanHCNigeria, said the notice was important in light of “great interest in Canadian immigration programs” received lately.

The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada had in 2018 reported that Nigeria had more pending refugee protection claims in…