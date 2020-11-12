El-Rufai slams N1.5bn suit against Omokri, Odinkalu, others

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has filed defamation suits against a former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, erstwhile Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and other activists, demanding an aggregate sum of N1.5billion as damages.

The Kaduna State governor, in separate suits he lodged before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, said he was severely maligned in different publications that were made by the Defendants.

Other Defendants in the suit he filed through his lawyer, Mr. A.U. Mustapha, SAN, are Daniel Elombah, Elombah Communications, Barrister Joseph Onu and Auta Nyada.

In the case against Omokri, El Rufai, maintained that statements contained in a publication that was authored by the Defendant, titled: “El Rufai’s email saying southern women youth corpers are seen as whores”, which he said was carried by Thisday Newspaper on…