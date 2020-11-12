Exit of the last man standing- Oshiomhole

By Dirisu Yakubu

Immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams has described Tuesday’s passing of Second Republic governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa as national loss, saying the death marked the exit of the last man standing in the land.

Recalling the last moment he had with the elder statesman before his transition, the APC chieftain added that though Musa lived long on earth; he had no premonition of his death whatsoever.

In a message of condolence made available to Vanguard on Thursday, Oshiomhole said: “He was neither materialistic nor was he carried away by the allure of power and the paraphernalia of office. He was simple, ideologically grounded, and dialectically opposed to politics of acquisition. We have lost the last man standing, the last of the Mohicans, the last man who represented the ideological underpinning of politics.

“It came as a rude shock. Just recently, we had a robust telephone…