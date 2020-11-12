Ghana mourns death of Jerry Rawlings, suspend election campaigns

By Victoria Ojeme

The government of the Republic of Ghana has announced the death of their former President, Jerry Rawlings and an immediate suspension of election campaigns over its morning.

Rawlings, born June 22, 1947 in Accra, Ghana was a military and political leader in Ghana who twice (1979, 1981) overthrew the government and seized power. His second period of rule afforded Ghana political stability and competent economic management.

He went on to oversee Ghana’s transition to multi-party democracy, winning election in 1992 and 1996 before stepping down in 2001.

ALSO READ: Defamation: El-Rufai slams N1.5bn suit against Omokri, Odinkalu, others

Today, Ghana is considered one of West Africa’s most mature democracies and regularly sees power change hands between its two main parties.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” President Akufo-Addo said in a statement on Rawlings’ death.

“It is with great sadness that I announce to the nation…