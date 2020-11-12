Improving economy, healthcare utmost priority ― Osinbajo

One of Nigeria’s main priorities now is getting the COVID-19 vaccine and this is a matter of utmost concern to the Buhari administration, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Thursday at the opening session of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum which featured presentations by some Heads of State & government alongside international organizations, on a collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating what Nigeria’s priorities in its COVID-19 response are, the Vice President said “the priorities of Nigeria in the post-COVID-19 era include improved healthcare and the economy. First, we need to keep the virus under control. While our guards are still firmly in place, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of utmost concern.”

According to him, “On this, we are encouraged by the efforts of WHO and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries,…