Innoson wins `2020 Car Maker of the Year’ award

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd emerged winner of the `Car Maker of the Year’ 2020 Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards.

The award is endorsed by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC).

In a seven-day voting by Nigerians via online platforms monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Innoson defeated five other nominees.

NAN reports that the other nominees are Parvir Singh (Nissan), Tokumbo Aromolaran (Hyundai), Jacky Hathiramani (Kia), and Mohammed Munir Jaafaru (Peugeot).

The awards presentations slated for December recognise and honour outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.

The award also applauds excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.

Some of the awardees indifferent categories are Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Sen….