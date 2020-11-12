Investing 101 for Nigerian Investors: Basics & Caution

Inflation is a reality that affects everyone, as prices of commodities that we use in everyday life continue to rise every year. And the value of money depreciates as things become expensive.

Nigeria has been seeing double digit inflation since last 4 years, in September 2020 it was reported by National Bureau of Statistics that inflation was 13.71%.

To grow money and to beat the inflation, one needs to consider investing. Investing is increasingly becoming a necessity for those who do not want the value of their money to depreciate over time.

It is also growing in popularity worldwide – thanks to growing awareness among younger generation. The number of ways that you can invest your money is also growing and becoming more convenient and accessible. Retail investing, or investing by individuals, is now a common phenomenon in Nigeria.

Several investing apps and platforms are now available, through which you can invest your money in the type of investments that…