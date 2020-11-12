Masari mourns former Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has expressed sadness over the death of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, saying Nigeria has lost one of its great patriots.

The condolence is contained in a statement signed by Malam Abdu Labran, the Director-General, Media and Public Relations to the Governor.

According to the statement, Masari described the late Balarabe Musa as a true man of the people, who lived a simple life devoid of ostentation.

“The deceased has redefined the philosophy of simplicity and service of delivery, having lived a life of simplicity and struggle for the common people (Talakawa), the downtrodden.

“Even before his sojourn into politics, Gov. Balarabe Musa curbed a niche for himself as an incorruptible person.

“His death at this most trying period has robbed Nigeria of the champion of the voiceless who represented his people at all times,” he said.

“While I condole with the Government and the…