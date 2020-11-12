Meeting auto needs, expectations of customers, our goal — Cars45 boss

By Theodore Opara

CARS45 one of Nigeria’s leading tech-enabled automotive trading platform, has reiterated its commitment to enable trade within Nigeria’s automotive industry and to define the future of automotive trade across the country by providing consumers with a brand experience that helps them with smarter buying and selling choices.

Chief Executive Officer, Cars45, Soumobroto Ganguly, stated during an interactive session in Lagos that meeting the needs and expectations of its customers and stakeholders will remain a major imperative even as they company intensifies efforts at solving the challenges across the automotive…