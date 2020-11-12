NUC approves establishment of CUSTECH, Kogi as 50th State varsity in Nigeria

…institution will meet the international standard – Gov Bello

Arogbonlo Israel

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted approval and recognition for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH) Osara, Kogi State as the new addition to the list of State-owned Universities in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement released to our reporter by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed on Tuesday.

Speaking while reading out the letter of recognition for the institution’s establishment at the NUC office in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Rasheed noted that the newly recognized State University would have the maximum support of the commission.

He enjoined the state government to take full advantage of both professional and technical advice that the commission statutorily provides for the establishment, funding and operation of the University, adding that all other…