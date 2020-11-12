Polaris Bank customers to win N26m in ‘Save and Win’ Promo Campaign

Polaris Bank has commenced a nationwide savings promotional campaign to give away N26,000,000.00 (twenty-six million naira) to its loyal and prospective customers who emerge winners in its ‘Save & Win’ promo. Eight millionaires will emerge alongside 180 lucky customers who will be rewarded with other cash gifts of N100,000 per person.

The promo is aimed at making millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum incremental of N10,000 monthly for any 3 consecutive months within the promo period, starting from November 2020 to April 2021, to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.

The first draw, which will herald the first set of winners, will be announced in February 2021. On that day, the first 60 winners of N100,000 each will emerge from the 6 geo-political zones, plus one Millionaire.

The same process will be repeated in March while the month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the…