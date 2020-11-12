Restoration of public confidence in the police: A herculean task (4)

By Aare Afe Babalola, SAN

Sequel to the previous discussion, this week, I will emphasise on the lack of proper, modern policing tools and equipment, as well as lack of good accommodation and effective training system which, no doubt, has negatively impacted the capacity of the Nigerian police to effectively carry out their duties.

Lack of modern equipment:

Another serious problem confronting the Police is lack of modern tools (equipment). This can be sub-divided into (i) communication, (ii) vehicles, boats and marina crafts (iii) aircraft and helicopters; and (iv) special modern weapons/arms and ammunition. As rightly observed by the former Inspector-General of Police “the beauty of policing is in operations; at the heart of operations is communication”. A crime-combating organisation that lacks basic functional communication gadgets in this twenty-first century is doomed. With obsolete, non-functional communication equipment both at state and federal levels, the police…