Senate seeks increased funding for Nigerian Army

The N27 billion earmarked for capital projects for the Nigerian Army from the N13 trillion 2021 National Budget estimates is grossely inadequate, says the Senate Committee on Army.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Alli Ndume (APC Borno), made the remark on behalf of the commitee when top officials of Nigerian Army appeared before the committee for budget defence session on Wednesday.

Ndume, therefore, called for improved funding for the Nigerian Army in the budget.

He said given the challenges of insecurity in parts of the country, the amount proposed for the Army would not be enough for its operations in the country.

“In a budget of N13 trillion and in a period of crisis, you can not budget less than N30 billion to the Nigerian Army. That amount is grossely inadequate especially now that we have challenges every where.

“Some N27 billion as capital to the Nigerian Army is inadequate out of a budget of N13 trillion.”

He said the Nigerian Army was operating in 33 states,…