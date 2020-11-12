Super Eagles in full training, upbeat on victory against Leone Stars

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Super Eagles had a full training session yesterday ahead of today’s Match Day 3 AFCON qualifier where they expressed determination to secure the maximum points in their Match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Benin City.

The players who spoke with newsmen immediate after their training session on Wednesday night at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, said they are focused in their desire to defeat their opponent.

Victor Osimhen, while noting that he was happy to be back to the team, said, “We are ready for the match.

“We desire nothing but victory; it will not be easy, but we will give our all.”

The Napoli of Italy star however expressed disappointment that fans will not be allowed into the stadium for the match.

He however appealed to them (fans) to watch and support them from home.

On whether he will score in the match, Osimhen said, “My goals will come but the team victory is my overall desire.”

On his part, Joe Aribo, who said…