We have uncovered N1.48b, 265 hidden accounts – Gov. Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state says his administration has uncovered N1.48 billion from 586 undisclosed accounts, while 265 hidden accounts linked to the previous administration was also uncovered.

Yahaya disclosed this in Gombe on Thursday while declaring open a one-day workshop on Treasury Single Account (TSA) tagged: “Cash Management Strategy”.

The workshop was organised for chief accounting and paying officers, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as higher institutions.

He said since he signed implementation of the TSA, a lot of successes had been recorded as a total of 2, 292 accounts linked to the state government were captured in addition to the 265 hidden accounts discovered.

According to him, his administration had closed 586 dormant accounts after generating their annual account statements for proper reconciliation and documentations.

“This shows the enormity of the financial indiscipline and capacity inherited by his…