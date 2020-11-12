Your position on restructuring is a show of weakness, Middle Belt Forum tells NEF

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has faulted the position of the Northern Elders Forum that the North would not be supported to accept the restructuring of Nigerian describing the statement as unfortunate and a show of weakness.

The Forum also insisted that the recent ENDSARS protest would in the near future positively impact the entire country.

President of the National President of the MBF, Dr. Pogu Bitrus who made the assertion on Thursday, in Makurdi in a telephone interview in his reaction to the statements credited to the NEF said the Middle belt did not share in the position of the NEF.

Dr. Bitrus said, “That is a statement that indicates weakness on the part of the North because if any person views any effort to have Nigeria restructured as being against them (North) it is then an unfortunate development which shows weakness.

“That is, they feel that they cannot survive if Nigeria is restructured. It is an unfortunate viewpoint by the North….