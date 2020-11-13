AirForce to deploy Tucano fighter jets against Boko Haram, bandits

By Tordue Salem

The Nigeria Airforce has disclosed its plan to deploy six super Tucano aircraft against terrorists across the country.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar made the disclosure Friday before the House of Representatives committee on Airforce while defending NAF’s N142.4 billion 2021 budget proposal.

He explained that the fighter jets would be delivered to Nigeria from the United States before the second quarter of 2021.

“The Super Tucano, among others is capable of supporting basic and advanced flight and combat training, close-air support operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), armed over-watch, counterinsurgency and irregular warfare scenarios. It is currently flown by 15 countries, according to SNC”, he explained further.

The NAF chief also told the Committee, that arrangements were concluded to repair the Kainji runway ahead of the arrival of the fighter jets.

“The Super Tucano aircraft is…