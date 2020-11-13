CSOs, natives, others call for environmental audit of Ogoniland

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Civil society organisations, community leaders from within and outside Ogoniland, women leaders, youth groups, the academia and rights groups from across the world, on Thursday, got together to mark the 25th memorial of late Ken Saro-Wiwa, with a call on for an environmental audit of the Niger Delta.

The rights groups and activist made the call in a communiqué released after the25th Memorial Environmental Summit organised by Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) in honour of the late Saro-Wiwa in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Saro-Wiwa, an environmental rights activist and writer, is among the nine Ogoni men sentenced to death and killed on November 10, 1995, by the government of Gen Sani Abacha, for their activities in seeking welfare for Ogoni people following the effect of oil exploration and gas…