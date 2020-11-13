INEC fixes 15 pending bye-elections for Dec 5

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has disclosed of its resolve to conduct 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States on December 5.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today Friday, November 13, 2020 and among other things reviewed the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process, and further reviewed the security situation and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States.

“It will be recalled that the Commission met on 22nd October 2020 with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to deliberate on the said bye-elections earlier scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020 but postponed on account of the security situation and other environmental challenges…