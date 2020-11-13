Judy Heumann to touch lives of over 1 billion persons with disabilities — ERPDI

By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

American President-Elect, Vice President Joseph Biden has been urged to consider the return of Humanitarian Administrator of global repute.

Judy Heumann as the Head of the Office of the International Disabilities Rights at the State Department so as to guarantee the full confidence of the over one billion persons with disabilities globally in the promise of the Biden Presidency to return America to take back her leadership worldwide among all peoples, irrespective of race, tribe or creed.

The Office of the International Disabilities Rights at the State Department under the Obama/Biden Presidency provided an interface between the American Government and countries that sought to domesticate the United Nations Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities as well well as other diaspora relationship interventions.

Speaking with Vanguard from Texas on how Nigeria can be positioned to gain the full benefits of the Joe Biden Presidency, President…