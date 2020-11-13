Kaduna partners PAN, UNICEF, others to combat pneumonia among children

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Baloni – Mohammed has said that the state would partner the Paediatric Association of Nigeria, PAN, the UNICEF and other stakeholders to combat pneumonia among children in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr. Baloni spoke at a press conference to mark the 2020 World Pneumonia Day in Kaduna.

She said the World Pneumonia Day was special because it was the first time it would take place during the global pandemic, COVID-19.

“As of 6th November 2020, 47 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide with about 1.23million death,,” she said.

“The corresponding figures in Nigeria are 63,508 and 1,155 and in Kaduna State 2,670 and 44 respectively.”

The el-Rufai administration ,she said, was desirous to ensure that health care remain a right to all citizens in the state, the commissioner insisted that the government would work closely with the Coalition Against Child Pneumonia…