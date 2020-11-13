Kano inaugurates 25% school fees reduction enforcement committee

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

A high powered committee for the enforcement of 25 per cent reduction of school fees in all private and voluntary schools in the state has been inaugurated on Friday.

This was announced to newsmen by the state’s Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru while he tasked the members to ensure full compliance with the government’s directive.

Inaugurating the 27-member committee in his office, the Commissioner tasked the members to ensure full compliance of the government’s directives by all Private and Voluntary schools across the state in respect of 3rd term school fees.

He further charged members of the Committee to identify the recalcitrant schools as well as to make recommendations for appropriate disciplinary actions against them.

While expressing confidence in the caliber of the Committee members, he urged them to work as enforcement agents so as to achieve the set objectives

He, however, frowned at the attitudes…