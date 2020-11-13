LPPC elevates ICPC Chairman, 71 other lawyers to SAN rank

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, has conferred the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, on 72 legal practitioners in the country.

The legal body, in a statement it made available to newsmen on Friday, said it took the decision to elevate the senior lawyers to the Inner Bar, at the end of its 143rd plenary session.

While 62 of the successful candidates are lawyers in active advocacy, 10 others are academics.

Among those that bagged the prestigious rank included the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who was selected in the academic cadre.

Equally on the list of the successful candidates are the Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko, former National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Babatunde Ogala, as well as two former General Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Isiaka Olagunju and Afam…