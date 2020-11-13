Mali jihadist chief, 14 others, sentenced to death

A court in Mali’s capital Bamako sentenced an Islamist militant leader and 14 other people to death on Friday for jihadist activity in the south of the war-torn Sahel state.

“I don’t regret anything because our fight is against the secularism of the Malian state. If I had the opportunity, I would do it again,” said the main defendant Souleymane Keita, 61.

The court charged Keita, the head of an al-Qaeda offshoot named Khaled Ibn al-Walid, for attacks carried out in Mali’s south, near the border with Ivory Coast.

Mali has been struggling to contain a brutal jihadist insurgency that first emerged in the north in 2012, and has since spread to the centre of the country and to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict to date, and hundreds of thousands have had to flee their homes.

Mali’s south has been relatively spared the violence in other parts of the vast country, however.

Keita is thought to have…