N170 fuel price is wickedness, unbearable, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Friday rejected the increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter, describing it as wicked, unbearable and unacceptable, particularly given the prevailing excruciating economic crunch already foisted on Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, PDP insisted that this increase in the pump price will worsen the already suffocating economic situation in the country.

The party said that such hike would also be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians.

Read the statement below: “The PDP holds that the APC and its administration have no justification to increase the cost of fuel to anything above N100 per liter talk less of N170, when there are practical options to maintain affordable price given our production capacity and potentialities.

“It is evident that the continuous increase in the pump price of fuel under opaque and…