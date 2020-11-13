Reps query BPP over N22m welfare package, N57m for travels

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday rebuked the Bureau of Public Procurement over a ‘frivolous’ expenditure of N57million on local and international travels and N22 million spent on welfare packages for staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While N52,073,305 was expended on local travel N5,697,055 was spent on international travels.

The Committee also faulted the BPP for failing to audit government agencies as directed in its establishment act, as the lawmakers noted that only 32 ministries, departments and agencies out of over 850 agencies were discovered to have been audited so far.

The Committee also raised concerns over the duplication of subheads like training, human development, monitoring and evaluation and surveillance, which seem to mean the same thing as observed by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC- Abia).

The House also demanded the audit report of the BPP between 2016 to 2019 to be submitted before the end of…