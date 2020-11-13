US 2020: Twitter labels 300,000 misleading tweets

Social media giant, Twitter, says it labelled approximately 300,000 tweets for disputed and “potentially misleading” contents about the U.S. elections over the last two weeks.

Twitter’s Head of Legal, Policy and Trust, Vijaya Gadde, and its Head of Product, Kayvon Beykpour, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.

According to Gadde and Beykpour, the affected tweets represent 0.2 per cent of no fewer than 150 million U.S. election-related messages sent on the platform during the two-week period.

“More than a year ago, the public told us they wanted Twitter to offer context on misleading information.

“This is the exact approach we’ve implemented on Tweets about COVID-19, synthetic and manipulated media, and the 2020 U.S. election that could contribute to offline harm.

“We continue to apply labels to add context and limit the risk of harmful election misinformation spreading without important context,” they said.

The officials said 456 of the affected…