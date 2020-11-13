Veteran journalist, elder statesman, Bisi Lawrence, dies at 87

…How he died —Daughter, Barbara

By Kayode Matthew, Tony Ubani, Clifford Ndujihe & Simeon Ndaji

ELDER Statesman, versatile journalist, and Sports Administrator, Mr. Bisi Lawrence, fondly and professionally known as Uncle Biz Law, is dead.

The renowned sports administrator died on Wednesday, more than two weeks after his 87th birthday.

He was born in Lagos on October 23, 1933. He spent two years at CMS Grammar School, Lagos before going to Christ School, Ado-Ekiti where he also spent two years.

Recounting how the erudite pen-pusher joined his ancestors, his daughter, Barbara, said: ‘’He had been feeling unwell for some days. When his condition didn’t improve, they sent for me and I rushed down immediately. I met daddy, he could not lift his hands, he could not talk, he could not eat anything and had…