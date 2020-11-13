Why #EndSARS protest was hijacked — Gov Oyetola

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola said lack of proper coordination subjected the #EndSARS protest to be hijacked by hoodlums to cause chaos in some parts of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of his second term campaign by the All Progressives Congress in the West Senatorial District of the State on Friday on Iwo, he said the protesters ought to have drawn their plans to allow for negotiation at different stages of the protest.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy, Gboyega Alabi said quality leadership and coordination could have saved the protest from hoodlums, who turned it into violence and an avenue for looting and vandalisation of public and private property.

He stressed the need for cooperation between residents, especially the youths and goverment as a means to endear development to the state and the country as a whole, saying quality leadership should always be selected to lead any future protest in order to…