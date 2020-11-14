APC continues to give excuses on failed promises — Wike

Says ‘my achievements have killed APC, opposition in Rivers’

Governor Nyesom Wike says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is stuck on the narrative of endless excuses to wish away its “colossal failure” in nation-building since wrestling power from President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Wike at a Rivers state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reception for teeming APC defectors on Thursday, also boasted that his governorship achievements thus far have rendered extinct, the APC and all opposition parties in Rivers.

He asked the APC defectors, “Are things better today? So why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress? They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President”.

On perceived federal government neglect of Rivers, Wike stated, “Since they started Bonny Bodo Road, what has happened? As we speak, the…