EndSARS: We have not been petitioned over shootings at Lekki – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said that they have not received any formal petition over their alleged shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20.

The counsel for the Nigerian Army, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), made the assertion on Saturday before the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses ad Other Matters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo was called to give evidence on behalf of the Nigerian Army on the events of Oct. 20.

“I must submit today that there is no allegation whatsoever against the Nigerian Army before this panel.

“I urge your lordship to discountenance any proposal that the testimony of the Nigerian Army should not be allowed because of a proposed petition.

“Unfortunately for reasons known to most of us, the Nigerian Army could not give their testimony when they were summoned on the last adjourned date. It is a very respectable organisation.

“The Nigerian…