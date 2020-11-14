Militants threaten N’Delta govs to steer clear or face repercussions

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

A coalition of militants in Niger Delta under the auspices of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA,yesterday, warned governors of the nine states in the oil-rich region to steer clear of the 13 per cent derivation fund or face consequences, which may lead to destruction of oil facilities in the creek.

Speaking through the General Officer Commanding, GOC, RNDA, self-professed “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, aka Obama, the militants slammed the Chairman of South-South Governors Forum and Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, over his recent claim that paying 13 per cent derivation directly to the oil communities could create misunderstanding.

The militants cautioned: “Any attempt by Niger- Delta governors to fight the Presidency over our demand and that of oil communities that 13 per cent derivation funds should not be paid through them, we will declare war against them because enough is enough of this man-made…