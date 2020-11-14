Ogun Chief of Staff returns as UMA President

…As UNILAG Muslim Alumni elects exco

The University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) has returned Chief of Staff to the Ogun State Governor, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, as its President for the next two years.

Salisu, also called SAS, was re-elected at the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held recently at the UNILAG Islamic Centre Hall, Akoka, Lagos.

Also re-elected were an Associate Professor and Acting Head of Cell Biology and Genetics Department, Khalid Adekoya as well as Alhaji AbdulMajeed Raji of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as Deputy Presidents.

Head of Family Medicine Department at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Abdulmajeed Babatunde Akodu, joined the duo as the Deputy President.

Alhaja Mujidat Isiaka of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Dr. Azeezat Shopeyin-Dosunmu at the LUTH’s Community Medicine Department were elected Vice-Presidents for Akoka and LUTH.

An Associate Professor in the Geography Department of…